CBI files preliminary probe against Anurag Kashyap Films for alleged financial irregularities

Director/ Producer Anurag Kashyap seems to have found himself on the other side of the law as on Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it had filed a preliminary enquiry against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and few other directors for alleged financial irregularities including excess payments from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

As per the latest developments, the complaint was reportedly made by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B ministry) and a case has been registered against unnamed officials of the National Film Development Corporation as well who are involved in the case.

Anurag Kashyap has always been at logger heads with the censor board and the film governing body since the beginning of his career as a film maker and it’s a pretty long history.

In 2003, Anurag Kashyap’s film Paanch was obstructed by the board for showcasing drug issues and violence against police officer initially but later on was passed by the board.

In 2007, Anurag Kashyap got into another spat with the board after refusing to display the “Smoking is injurious to health” sign during scenes that involved smoking.

In 2015, Kashyap had approached the Information & Broadcasting Ministry after the CBFC refused to clear his film Udta Punjab which dealt with drugs problems in Punjab. Eventually, the filmmaker succeeded in releasing the film and it managed great reviews at the box office. It doesn't look like the ministry is going to let this latest incident go away easily.