image
Friday, November 23rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

CBI files preliminary probe against Anurag Kashyap Films for alleged financial irregularities

Entertainment

CBI files preliminary probe against Anurag Kashyap Films for alleged financial irregularities

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 23 2018, 12.00 am
back
Anurag KashyapBollywoodcbfcCBICentral Bureau of InvestigationEntertainmentI&B MinistryInformation and Broadcasting MinistryNational Film Development CorporationNFDCNo SmokingPaanchUdta Punjab
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Indian Premiere of Narcos: Sacred Games' team meets Diego Luna, Michael Pena

Vikas Bahl defamation case: Survivor wants her name dropped from suit

Anurag Kashyap on #MeToo: My years of silence were to protect the victim