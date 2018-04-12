Celebrities condemn protection of rape accused by Hindu nationalists

Bollywood is becoming more and more sensitive to national incidents. Celebrities are no long afraid to voice their dissent against atrocities even if it bears communal and political colours. They are rightfully venting their frustration with the government on social media. The latest incident to see celebrities protest is the rape and murder of 8-year-old Asifa Bano in Kathua, Jammu. News of her rape and murder broke a few week back but it was the protests surrounding the arrest of the accused that has got Bollywood’s attention.

Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country. https://t.co/V8tKoo6viX — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 12, 2018

A report of the case in New York Times in particular seems to have grabbed attention. The highlight comes after the article mentioned the incident of right wing followers taking up the tricolor to protect the accused in the case. Those arrested in the case include a retired government official, four police officers and a juvenile. Actresses Sonam Kapoor and tennis star Sania Mirza, both belittled the stance taken by Hindu nationalists in the name of religion saying this is not the country they believed in.

Is this really the kind of country we we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender,caste,colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach pic.twitter.com/BDcNuJvsoO — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2018

South actress Tamannaah Bhatia also tweeted in disbelief over the recent occurrence. While she stood in solidarity with Asifa, she also mentioned the gang rape of a 16-year-old in Uttar Pradesh. The victim’s father passed away while in police custody for protesting against the rape of his daughter, allegedly by a BJP MLA and his brother.

Abhishek Bachchan stood in solidarity of the ghastly occurrences. While he did not mention his support in words, he shared an image of Asifa. Director-writer Farhan Akhtar on the other hand had strong words to condemn the injustice.

Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered.

If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human.

If you don’t demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 12, 2018

These voices from the film industry are in sync with actress Richa Chadha who also raised her voice against the rape cases and the inaction of the government. She even mocked the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign tagline, calling it Beti Hum Se Hi Bachao.

Dear govt,plz change #BetiBachao to #BetiHumHiSeBachao.Your MLAs are making a mockery of your slogan.A victims father is killed in jail?Don’t claim to be #Hindu.You don’t view women as Goddess forms,so end this hypocrisy NOW! #JusticeForAshifa #VarnikaKundu pic.twitter.com/rpA2dPH5eP — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 10, 2018

With these powerful voices being raised by the influential, one can only hope that it makes the government fulfil its till date empty promises of protecting women.