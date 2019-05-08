  2. Entertainment
Chadwick Boseman

Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman to play African samurai in period action film

The Black Panther star will play the role of Yasuke, a samurai of African origin who fought under a Japanese warlord, Oda Nobunaga, during the 1580s.

