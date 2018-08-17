Challenge for a cause: Actor Siddharth launches #KeralaDonationChallenge for flood relief

The state of Kerala is currently reeling from the most horrifying floods in over a century. Around 26 more people were reported dead on Thursday, totaling to 97 deaths and thousands across the state are still stranded with rescue operations in full swing. Help is also pouring in from all sides to combat the disaster. Film actor Siddharth, on Friday, started #KeralaDonationChallenge on Twitter thereby urging people to contribute whatever they can to the flood-affected state.

I dare you. I beg of you!



What do I have to do to make you read and share this?



I did the #KeralaDonationChallenge



It was awesome!



Will you? Please?#KeralaFloods#SaveKerala@CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/9RmMjSKVBC — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 16, 2018

The Rang De Basanti fame took to Twitter and posted a picture of the letter from a bank which said that he has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (Govt of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram). He then “begged” and “dared” people to donate as well.

Besides stating that every rupee donated towards the cause makes a difference, he also demanded news coverage and social media contribution to create more awareness about the situation in his letter.

Besides Siddharth, other celebs from down South like Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salman and more, have also extended their support. While actor Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi donated Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh respectively, Mammootty visited the rehabilitation camp at Puthenvelikkara in Ernakulam on Saturday evening and interacted with the inmates there.