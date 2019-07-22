July 22 is among one of the most historic days for all the Indians, as on this day, ISRO (The Indian Space Research Organisation) launched the second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2. Well, it is a known fact that people in our country follow Bollywood like anything and ISRO, too, couldn’t stay away from it. The 43.43m tall three stage rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 carrying Chandrayaan 2 has been named after Prabhas' blockbuster film Baahubali. The actor is thrilled over the launch of ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 and, after the launch, he thanked the organization for the honour.
The actor took to social media and shared a note thanking ISRO for the same. The Saaho star, on behalf of the entire Baahubali team, thanked the organization for naming the rocket with their film’s name. Prabhas praised the hard work done by the team over the years to carry out such a task with ease. Reportedly, the success of Chandrayaan 2 will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon.
View this post on Instagram
Hello Darlings! It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 took flight today. It is a further honor for the entire Baahubali Team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hardwork in the making & first of its kind capacity to carry tonnes. 🙌🏻 More Power to India 🇮🇳
A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on
Before Baahubali, Prabhas was a big name just in Telugu cinema but after the release of Baahubali: The beginning and Baahubali: The conclusion, his fan following grew by heaps and bound. Prabhas then became a global star. In the film, Prabha’s character had immense strength which helped him overcome all the obstacles. Similarly, ISRO’s Baahubali is one of its kind rocket which can carry up to 300 tonnes and looks like ISRO has aptly named it.
View this post on Instagram
#Baahubali2: The conclusion was released 2 years ago, today. This day will be emotional to me, forever. I will always feel the gratitude for @ssrajamouli and the entire team. A big hug to all my fans for always being on my side. Thanks for supporting it and making it so big.
A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on
The actor, after a gap of more than two years, will be back on screen with Saaho, which is slated to release on August 30. The film, which has been helmed by Sujeet, also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles. After Saaho, Prabhas will start shooting for his next, which is tentatively titled Amour. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar the film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead.Read More