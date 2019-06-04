Lmk June 04 2019, 12.19 am June 04 2019, 12.19 am

At the Chennai city box office, it was a weekend when Suriya’s latest release NGK took the top spot comfortably. The film was accompanied by a lot of hype due to the Suriya - Selvaraghavan union and many shows for the weekend were booked full in advance. Chennai was among the best performing zones for NGK; the 3-days opening gross is a very good 3.07 crores (1.03 + 1.07 + 0.97). NGK is Suriya’s career-best opener but the drop on Sunday’s night shows might be a cause of concern for the trade. The other new release Devi 2 took a distant 2nd spot, grossing 67 lakhs in its opening weekend.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters followed in the 3rd spot, grossing 64 lakhs in its opening weekend. Aladdin took the 4th spot and has grossed 1.58 crores in Chennai city so far. The superhit Monster completed the top 5; the film has grossed 1.58 crores in Chennai after 17 days of its run. Atharvaa’s hit cop story 100 took the 6th spot, Mr Local was at 7th and Maharshi was at the 8th spot.

Mr Local has grossed 3.46 crores after 17 days of its run. A Sivakarthikeyan starrer not crossing even the 4 crores mark in Chennai is a huge disappointment indeed. The star himself openly admitted on stage that the film was a failure, at the audio launch event of his sophomore production Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja.