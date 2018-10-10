Chetan Bhagat defends himself against sexual allegations

After apologising publicly for sending messages to a woman, renowned author Chetan Bhagat, on Wednesday, claims that his family members are being harassed after his name was featured in the shameful list of celebs responsible for sexual misconduct.

In his recent Facebook post, Chetan has publicly appealed - “I am not a harasser. Never was, never will be.”

The 2 States author said the leaked conversation between him and a woman had a background, which has been completely omitted. He said that he had already apologised to his wife and the woman soon after the post surfaced. “Beyond that, this was a personal matter. Legally too, there was nothing more to it, as anyone who has seen those chats would agree,” he said.

“Despite this, my name was added to a growing list of people accused of the most heinous crimes, and flashed all over as a part of the rape, sexual assault and all kinds of major criminal activity stories,” he said. The author said that he had also stopped promoting his book after the allegations since he didn’t want to speak up against the #MeToo movement.

The 44-year old writer has described his version of events as it had taken place with details of the erotica sent to him. Chetan said the woman had sent him explicit messages and asked him to co-write a story with her. He said he only wanted to ask her a few questions for research. He said that people believed the woman’s accusations without knowing the context and that she had, effectively, become the victim.“She is obviously being trolled a lot for them, as people have now finally realized what is real #MeToo and what is #FakeMeToo. Unfortunately, in India no matter what or how noble the cause, it always ends up being corrupted,” he added.

Chetan said that some people were trying to bring him down in public by hiding behind a genuine movement. He went on to say that he might have upset a lot of women, but that wasn’t harassment. He thanked people who supported him.