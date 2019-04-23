Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone has lunch with someone special on the sets in Delhi

Abhishek Singh April 23 2019, 8.46 pm April 23 2019, 8.46 pm

Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actors of Bollywood but has been missing from action since January last year. Post-Padmaavat, the actor has been busy with her brand commitments and her big fat wedding with Ranveer Singh. Deepika recently began shooting for her next project, one that based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika began shooting for the film in the capital and recently had a special guest on the sets of her film with whom she had lunch. Was it Ranveer Singh? Read on...

The Chhapaak team wrapped the first schedule of the film in Delhi which began on Match 25 this year. Internet was abuzz with many leaked videos and pictures from the sets of the film, especially the kissing video of Deepika and the leading man of the film, Vikrant Messy, which went viral. The film’s unit had a special guest on the sets in Delhi when Laxmi Agarwal herself went to meet them. Despite her hectic schedule, Deepika took time out and had lunch with Laxmi, the very lady she is portraying on the big screen as Malti. Deepika not only had lunch with Laxmi but also spent some quality time with her between the shoot.

The 33-year-old actor is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. The first picture of Deepika as Malti went viral as the makers went the extra mile to get Deepika to look similar to Laxmi.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.