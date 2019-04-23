  2. Entertainment
Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone video Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone age, Deepika Padukone Singh, Alia Bhatt

Entertainment

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone has lunch with someone special on the sets in Delhi

Post Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone will star in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.

back
BollywoodChhapaakDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentLaxmi Agarwalmeghna gulzarranveer singh
nextSalman Khan's Tere Naam to get a sequel, confirms director Satish Kaushik

within