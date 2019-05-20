'Chiyaan 58' joins 'Thala 60' and 'Thalapathy 64' in the Summer 2020 race

Lmk May 20 2019, 11.34 pm May 20 2019, 11.34 pm

After Demonte Colony and Imaikka Nodigal, Ajay Gnanamuthu would be going for his hat-trick blockbuster success with this film. Ajay has already proven himself as a director who is sound in both content and technique. The expectations are huge from his new association with a senior star actor like Vikram. Bhuvan Srinivasan will be the editor for this new film; he was the editor in Demonte Colony and Imaikka Nodigal as well.

Summer 2020 already has the likes of ‘Thala 60’ and ‘Thalapathy 64’ in the running to release; now ‘Chiyaan 58’ also joins the race, thereby making it extremely exciting for movie buffs.

With all your love and blessings, kickstarting my next with our beloved #ChiyaanVikram sir. 😊😊It’s like a dream come true for me to direct one of the best artist we have and to be working with this fabulous producer @Lalit_SevenScr and team!! @7screenstudio @Viacom18Studios pic.twitter.com/UBFgMyCIl5 — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) May 20, 2019

Apart from this film with Ajay, Vikram also has projects like the long pending Dhruva Natchathiram, Mahavir Karna and Mani Ratnam’s planned magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty. Best wishes to Vikram on this interesting new endeavour with a young and promising director.