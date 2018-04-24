Chris Gayle copies Sapna Chaudhury's thumkas and it is hilarious as ever

Chris Gayle may have been born in Jamaica but every cell in the cricketer’s body shouts out Indian desi. The internet even has a video to prove his adulation for the Bollywood’s frivolous song dance sequence. The video was shared by none other than Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhury. Gayle danced to her hit number ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’.

Gayle is seen happily swaying to the song with apt facial expression. He even proceeds to copy the pelvic thrust move all the while sending sultry gestures with his hands. These eventually turn out to be funny for Gayle fans. It is hilarious to see the serious player letting his hair down for the video. It is not known why was he dancing in the video or if it was for an endorsement for Sapna credits the internet for coming across the video. While it is not known for what purpose the green screen in the background is used, we can only assume that it was for something hilarious. Watch the original video of Sapna dancing to the song and you will be amazed at how well Gayle copies her steps.

Sapna is a well-known performer in Haryana and Delhi. She is famed for her rustic style of dancing and performs mainly at public gatherings. She recently got national fame with Bigg Boss season 11 where she was present in the house as a participant. She recently featured in Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu with a song dedicated to her in the film.