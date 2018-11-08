Entertainment Chris Hemsworth is our favourite desi munda this Diwali! Divya Ramnani November 08 2018, 9.23 am November 08 2018, 9.23 am

Hollywood hottie, Chris Hemsworth is presently in Ahmedabad, India for the shooting of his upcoming Netflix film titled Dhaka. The Avengers actor seems to be having lots of fun while in India at least that’s what we derive from his Instagram stories. Time and again, Chris has made sure to cherish his experience by expressing his gratitude to the people of India for giving him all the love, on social media.

However, that’s not all! With India celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali, with utmost enthusiasm, the Australian actor made the sweetest gesture to brighten up our celebrations. He took to his Instagram story and shared of video of him with Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, wishing everyone a Happy Diwali in the most adorable way. Chris was spotted donning a blue Kurta with a red tikka on his forehead and he couldn’t look more dashing! Chris, you should often consider wearing a traditional attire!

Before this, he had shared glimpses from the sets and some adorable selfies with his little fans. We are so happy to see him gelling with the peeps of our country!

The movie that Chris is shooting for, Dhaka, co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda in the pivotal roles and is helmed by Sam Hargrave.