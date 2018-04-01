Christopher Nolan descends to B-town, Bollywood to make a beeline soon?

One of Hollywood’s renowned auteur, Christopher Nolan arrived in India early on Friday for a three day trip. The reputed director has descended to our country not for a film but to spread awareness about preservation of our films. He comes on the invitation of filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur to hold talks on the future of films and preservation of film.

Nolan is accompanied by his wife and children and visual artist Tacita Dean. The highlight of his trip is to focus on film preservation and restoration. They are expected to hold a talk on ‘Process and the Non-Deliberate Act’ and discuss ‘Reframing the Future of Film’ along with Dungarpur.

Dungarpur had previously alleged that before this, he had not received any help from Bollywood in his film restoration efforts. “We have got support for a cause which we have been fighting alone. It is fantastic. There was hardly any support from the film industry and people in India. And suddenly you get support from two internationally world-renowned artistes (Nolan and celebrated visual artist Tacita Dean). We want that they (industry people) should be awakened. They should realise that people from across the world are realising things and supporting us, so why not support here,” Dungarpur told PTI in an interview.

During the director’s stay, a roundtable discussion is also expected to take place with prominent industry names like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Shyam Benegal and others.

Nolan will also be present for screening of two of his Oscar nominated films, Dunkirk and Insterstellar.