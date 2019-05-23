Christopher Nolan ropes in Dimple Kapadia for Tenet, his upcoming film

Divya Ramnani May 23 2019, 12.05 am May 23 2019, 12.05 am

Ever imagined that Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia will be a part of one Christopher Nolan's film? No, right? Even we didn’t. But, it looks like this is really happening. While we have a streak of a few Bollywood actors who have managed to spread their wings in the West (like Priyanka Chopra, Irfan Khan and Anil Kapoor) here’s an unexceptionally surprising addition. Yeah, the one we mentioned in the beginning. Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia is all set to star in an upcoming Christopher Nolan film. And that isn't even half the news.

A report in Hollywood Reporter suggests that Dimple Kapadia will be teaming up with Dunkirk fame Christopher Nolan for his forthcoming film called Tenet. The film also stars Aaron Taylor – Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and French actor Clemency Poesy in the pivotal roles. The report adds that Tenet will be an action epic that will evolve from the world of international espionage. Adding to your excitement, Tenet is expected to be shot in seven different countries, one of which is India.

Here's the trailer for Nolan's highly acclaimed film, Dunkirk:

It is a follow-up to the Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk, which was a massive hit at the box office. It raked in a whopping $526 million from across the globe. The film also got Christopher Nolan his first-ever Oscar nomination in the best director’s category. Other than that, Nolan’s credits include films like The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Interstellar.

Like us, a handful of Bollywood stars, too, expressed their excitement and shock to this news. Have a look at some reactions here:

Congratulations #DimpleKapadia ma’am and congratulations @preena621 for casting this one from India ! So so proud ♥️ https://t.co/ECFdtDllGS — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) May 22, 2019

So cool .. Dimple Kapadia in A Chris Nolan Film ... wow https://t.co/IjrpV2XUdW — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 22, 2019

This is SO cool! Dimple Kapadia is in Christopher Nolan's new film. Congratulations (talent manager) @preena621 who championed her for this gig! https://t.co/sfU2PzjkcX — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) May 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Tenet is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 17, 2010, in IMAX along with other formats. The film will be produced by Warner. Bros Pictures. Whoa! Now, we can’t wait for this epic Christopher Nolan x Dimple Kapadia collaboration. Can you?