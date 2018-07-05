Chumbak Trailer: Filled with innocence and warmth, this tale of human emotions is beautiful

For the first time ever, Akshay Kumar has come forward to back a regional film, Chumbak. And going by the trailer of this one, we know why the Khiladi Kumar took interest in it.

He recently unveiled the trailer of the movie on social media and we are thrilled to witness this heartwarming story that speaks volumes about human emotions. It is a tale of two young boys, coming from a poor background, trying to make it big in life. The idea of easy money lures these kids into the business of lottery. But they are not the ones who are gambling. Rather they are the cons! They involve themselves into an SMS lottery scam in order to fulfill their dream. An innocent man gets trapped in their plan and then its a battle for the kids between their dreams and their conscience of conning an innocent man who is equally desperate for money. Between these two, what will they choose? Will only get to know when the film hits the theatres.

But what's not to miss is the performance by Swanand Kirkire which makes this film a winner already.

Here's the trailer: