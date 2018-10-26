CID: Daya has a grievous update about the show

The longest-running show on Indian television, CID is all set to bid goodbye to its fans. The show commenced in 1998 and has aired more than 1,540 episodes and, reportedly, will air its last episode on October 27. While the announcement hasn’t gone down well with few fans who protested the show’s abrupt interruption on the social media, one of the leads of the show - Dayanand Shetty - said that he feels the show won’t make a comeback.

In an interview to Times Now, Dayanand Shetty aka Daya revealed that the show will not make a comeback ever, “No, I don’t think it’s coming back. I doubt it’s coming back. There can’t be a break. It’s just a convenient way of killing the show.” Dayanand said.

Talking about the final episode of the show, Daya said it wasn’t decided, “Actually, it was an abrupt end. That’s what I am saying. They had stopped telecast of the show from mid-July to mid-September. They could have just told us then and there that this is an end so you can get ready for your climax episode or one big blast kind of episode. So it was very abrupt. Even now, it’s just a clinical elimination. They want to take the memory of the show away from people’s minds. They want to check if people are getting over the show but they have failed there. People love the show and they want it back. They (the channel) have done this with an intention of putting the show to sleep and there they have succeeded.”

Earlier, the channel had released a statement and announced that the show taking a break. “Having completed 20 years, CID is the longest running cult show on Sony Entertainment Television. It has been a great journey so far, along with Fireworks Productions, and CID will now take an intermittent break starting 28th October 2018. The last episode of the show will be aired on 27th October 2018. The show will gear up for a renewed season with a lot more contextual cases keeping alive the thrill that the audience has experienced so far.”

We are sure many of us grew up watching this show and will cherish the memories and characters like ACP Pradyuman, Daya, Abhijit and others.