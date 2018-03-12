Clooneys, Spielberg and Winfrey all donate $500K to March For Our Lives

Hollywood is seeing its most active self in the post #MeToo era. Be it rallies or raising their voice or supporting causes, the industry is no long afraid to show its political inclinations. It is not just showing its support but also splurging its big money in the process. After actor George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal, announced $500K in support of the March For Our Lives, it has been joined by the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.

The Clooneys support for the cause comes after the mass shooting in Florida which lead to the death of 17 students and staff by an armed mentally ill student. The March For Our Lives rally is being organized to plead with political powers in the country to advocate for gun control legislation.

On March 24 we will take the streets of Washington DC and our communities across the country to #MarchForOurLives. Sign up at https://t.co/2m7ItdfFjV pic.twitter.com/yokyEdj7Jq — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) February 18, 2018

The couple made the donation in the name of their children Ella and Alexander whom the couple gave birth to in 2017. "Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we're donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event,” said a statement from the two.

George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018

The Clooneys are now being joined by talk show queen Winfrey and director Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw both of whom pledged $500,000, as did film studio executive Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg, reported Deadline.Come March 24, students all over USA will march for better gun control. US President Donald Trump on the other hand had previously said that he would never infringe on people’s right to own arms.