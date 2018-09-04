Comedy of errors! Amitabh Bachchan appears on UP student's admit card

A Bachelor of Education student from Uttar Pradesh has been issued an admit card with a photo of none other than Amitabh Bachchan printed on it! Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Faizabad issued it to a student who is enrolled in Ravindra Singh Smarak Mahavidyalaya in UP'S Gonda district.

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University has allegedly issued admit card with Amitabh Bachchan's pic to a B.Ed student of Ravindra Singh Smarak Mahavidyalaya in Gonda. Student says,"I had filled up form with my pic. I am worried as mark sheet might be issued with Bachchan ji's pic" pic.twitter.com/TrXta73Hps — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 3, 2018

But the college authority thinks it might not be a goof up from their end and believe that either the student while filling the form or the cyber cafe he went to might have made the blunder.

“There's a probability that he or the internet cafe from where he filled up form committed the error. He is giving his exams. We have informed the principal of exam centre. Efforts will be made that a correct mark sheet is issued," Amit Mishra, a senior official of the university told ANI.

But what if the mark sheet also has not his but Big B's photo? That must be tickling your funnybones but this is what the student is worried about.

“I had filled up the form with my picture. I am worried as the mark sheet might be issued with Amitabh Bachchan ji's picture," he said.