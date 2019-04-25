Complaint against Salman Khan after he snatches a journalists' phone

Abhishek Singh April 25 2019, 7.44 pm April 25 2019, 7.44 pm

It was a regular Wednesday for Salman Khan as he hit the Mumbai streets on his Being Human cycle. The actor had recently wrapped the first schedule of his forthcoming film Dabangg 3 in Indore and Maheshwar and was heading to Yashraj Studios for his Bharat meeting. Little did he know that his cycle ride from home to Andheri will be the talk of the town after a case was registered against him. A journalist filed a case against the actor at Andheri's DN Nagar Police Station after Salman snatched away his cellphone.

In a complaint filed with the DN Nagar Police Station, journalist Ashok Shyam Lal Pandey has narrated the whole incident which happened on a busy street. “After spotting Salman on his cycle, I and my cameraman started shooting him. While the cameraman was shooting on the camera, I was shooting it on my cellphone after talking the bodyguard’s permission. When Salman saw us shooting him, he gestured something to his bodyguards. Immediately the bodyguards, who were riding on their motorbikes next to them tried stopping us from shooting Salman and we got into a verbal argument. Seeing the whole ruckus, Salman turned his cycle and came towards our car. I tried explaining to him that we are journalists to which Salman responded ‘It doesn’t matter’ and snatched away my cell phone from my hand and left the place. Later Salman’s bodyguard returned the phone.”

Here’s the copy of complaint letter to the Police against Salman:

Looks like Salman’s tryst with the Indian judiciary continues and a recent case against him is just another complaint against him.