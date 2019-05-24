Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Divya Ramnani May 24 2019, 4.22 pm May 24 2019, 4.22 pm

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, has finally spilled the beans on her forthcoming project. Rumors were rife that she has been roped in by filmmaker Mani Ratnam for his next, which will be a multi-lingual film based on a Tamil novel - Ponniyin Selvan. Now, Ash fans, it’s your time to rejoice because the stunner herself has confirmed the news in her recent interview at the Cannes. The fact that Aishwarya shares a special bonding with Mani Ratnam is not really a secret. In the past, the two have collaborated for some of the most iconic films like Iruvar, Guru, and Raavan.

The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor stated that she is extremely thrilled to work with Mani Ratnam, whom she also refers to as her ‘guru’. Hoping that everything goes well, the actor said, "What I will commit to is because even though Mani (Ratnam) hasn't formally announced it himself but the word is out. So yes, I will commit to the fact that yes, I am working with him. I won't say I agreed... I will always be more than thrilled, excited, overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani. So ya, that is happening.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2019:

In the film, Aishwarya will be playing the role of an antagonist named Nandini. A source close to the film’s production revealed the film’s premise, they said, “The story takes place in the 10th century before Raja Raja Chola became a king. Aishwarya will be seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who served as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom. Her character is written as a mysterious, power-hungry woman who manipulates her husband to plan the downfall of the Chola Empire because she has been wronged by them.”

If the reports are to be believed, the film also stars her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from the two, it boasts of an ensemble cast including Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Amala Paul, and Mohan Babu.