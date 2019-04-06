Confirmed: STR's brother and music composer Kuralarasan to get married soon!

In Com Staff April 06 2019, 8.45 pm April 06 2019, 8.45 pm

Actor Silambarasan's younger brother and T Rajendhar's son, Kuralarasan is all set to get hitched very soon and the news has come out officially. T Rajendhar and Kuralarasan have started to give out the wedding invitations to their friends, relatives and well-wishers from the film industry. The duo was recently seen presenting the wedding invite to yesteryear actor and DMDK President, Captain Vijayakanth at his residence in Chennai. The pictures were posted on the official Twitter handle of the actor turned politician. Vijayakanth also shared that he recalled his beautiful memories with T Rajendhar during their interaction.

The pictures have been doing the rounds on social media. More details regarding the bride and the wedding venue are awaited. The wedding date is also yet to be announced and we can expect an official statement from T Rajendhar very soon. Kuralarasan made his debut as a music composer in Kollywood with his brother's Idhu Namma Aalu, directed by Pandiraj. He has been on a silent mode since then and no other film came out in his musical. Earlier this year, Kuralarasan made it to the headlines when he got converted into Islam in the presence of his father. Rumours are now rife that Kural converted into the Islam region for his wedding as he is said to be in love with a Muslim girl.

It also looks like the wedding preparations are on during the absence of Simbu. The VTV actor is currently camped in London to shed weight for his next film, Maanaadu with director Venkat Prabhu that also has Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the female lead. This political drama is expected to start rolling from May 2019.