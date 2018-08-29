Controversial Superhit IAMK goes to Tollywood

Director Santhosh P Jayakumar delivered two massive box office hits with Hara Hara Mahadevaki (HHMD) and Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu (IAMK). Both these films were controversial due to their adult comedy genre and were censured by critics and serious film buffs. But the youth took an instant liking to these films due to the skin show on offer and the naughty dialogues, and the makers laughed their way to the bank.

The director tried to deliver a family-friendly film in his third outing Ghajinikanth starring Arya and Sayyeshaa but it crashed at the box-office without taking off. He was supposed to start another film with Arya soon after the release of Ghajinikath but that film has been put in the cold storage now and the director has made alternate plans for his next.

He will be remaking IAMK in Telugu with new heroines being considered to add the required glamour and oomph factor to the film. We hear that Adith Arun will be playing the lead role done by Gautham Karthik in the Tamil version. The other cast and crew updates are awaited.

We have to see if the Telugu remake repeats the massive box-office feat of the original.