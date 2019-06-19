Abhishek Singh June 19 2019, 11.14 pm June 19 2019, 11.14 pm

Remakes are the flavour of the season in Bollywood. Not just songs but films too are being remade with modern tones. Be it Tubelight, Bharat, Kabir Singh, Lal Singh Chaddha and a few others, remakes are rolling steadily out of B-town. In 2017, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan directed Judwaa 2 with son Varun Dhawan, a remake of his 1997 release Judwaa which starred Salman Khan in the lead. Once again the father-son duo are all set to collaborate as David will direct Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1, which is a remake of his 1995 release with the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. While we are aware of the lead actors of the film, in.com learns that a veteran actor will soon be joining the two young actors on the sets.

In the 1995 release, we saw Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role and they were joined by Kader Khan and his amazing comic timing as Ameerchand, which was happened to be one of the highlight characters. Now, if sources are to be believed, the makers are in talks with veteran actor Anupam Kher to play late Kader Khan’s role. “Kader sir’s character was one of the important ones in the film and accordingly David sir and team wanted to cast a senior to play that role. While they had 2-3 other names in mind, they finally zeroed down on Anupam Kher and are in talks with him,” said the source.