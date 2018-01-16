Cranberries ‘Zombie’ singer Dolores O’Riordan passes away at 46

Irish musician and lead singer-songwriter of the Cranberries, Dolores O'Riordan, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46 in London, where she was recording. O’Riordan lent her spirited mezzo-soprano voice to hits like ‘Zombie’ and ‘Salvation’. Her songs provided a breath of fresh air for the kids growing up in the 90s at a time when the Brit-pop scene was dominated by bands such as Oasis and Blur.

Band members, Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler posted their condolences on their twitter account.

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today. Noel, Mike and Fergal — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

Her publicist has said in a statement, “"The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time. "

Irish President Michael D Higgins, the first few to pay tribute to O'Riordan, expressed his sadness in a statement.

Others who poured in to pay respects to O’Riordan’s death were Hozier, Kodaline, music producer Stephen Street, Dave Davies of The Kinks, the band Garbage,

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 15, 2018

I have just heard the new regarding #DoloresORiordan I need a little time to process what has happened. Suffice to say, I am very sad to lose someone who meant so much to me and to many people across the world. RIP my songbird — Stephen Street (@StreetStephen) January 15, 2018

I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly - I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well - we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together - unbelievable god bless her pic.twitter.com/Pk2QyAaaBw — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 15, 2018

So saddened to hear about the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan. Our sincerest condolences to @The_Cranberries and all of her loved ones. — Garbage (@garbage) January 15, 2018

After a rocky start, The Cranberries initially rose to popularity with their singles ‘Dreams’ and ‘Linger’ from the album ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?’ after touring with English alternative-rock band Suede in 1993. The band quickly released another album ‘No Need to Argue’ and the single ‘Zombie’ became an instant hit, winning the Best Song Award in the 1995 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Their albums Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?; No Need to Argue, To the Faithful Departed and Bury the Hatchet feature on the Billboard 200 chart list. Modern Rock Tracks chart features eight of their singles - ‘Linger’, ‘Dreams’, ‘Zombie’, ‘Ode to My Family’, ‘Ridiculous Thoughts’, ‘Salvation’, ‘Free to Decide’, and ‘Promises’.

O’Riordan became a rock icon with her pixie cut hair and kohled eyes. She had a distinct Limerick accent in her voice and employed yodeling in her singing. Her singing moved a generation that wanted a break from the rigorous glam rock and thrash metal bands. O’Riordan even discussed her struggle with bipolar disorder in May, 2017, a condition she was fraught with for years. She will be remembered as a rock legend for years to come.