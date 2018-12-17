Critics' Choice Short Film Awards: Tungrus, Sambhavtaha win big

What started off as a celebration of Dionysus in Athens before the birth of Christ, has culminated into the cinema we watch today. After all, theatre is the mother of cinema. The audience has evolved since then as has the arena of the performing arts. Today's millennials' attention spans are asking for crisper content and that is exactly what short films deliver. Filmmakers are now asserting an autonomy that was never seen before. This new-found democracy is also challenging filmmakers (and the audiences) to engage with cinema in a way we haven't seen before.

In a first-ever event, independent, well-known, movie-loving film critics from across the country — from newspapers, TV channels, websites and radio — came together formally as the Film Critics Guild and felicitated the best short films across the spectrum. Here's the list of the winners of the Critics' Choice Short Film Awards.

A narrative so gripping we couldn’t get enough of it! The award for best film in the fiction category goes to “Sambhavtaha” #CCSFA #FilmCriticsGuild #CatchTheShortys pic.twitter.com/40HtqhyeGz — CCSFA (@CCSFAwards) December 15, 2018

Real life incident made into a beautiful story is what made them win this award. The award for best film in the non-fiction category goes to “Tungrus” #CCSFA #FilmCriticsGuild #CatchTheShortys pic.twitter.com/Di9tX58mpv — CCSFA (@CCSFAwards) December 15, 2018

He aced storytelling and made us believe in it! The award for best director in the fiction category goes to “Gaurav Madan” #CCSFA #FilmCriticsGuild #CatchTheShortys pic.twitter.com/bw4MMMgO4p — CCSFA (@CCSFAwards) December 15, 2018

His skills brought an incident to life! The award for best director in the non- fiction category goes to “Rishi Chandna” #CCSFA #FilmCriticsGuild #CatchTheShortys pic.twitter.com/8brgAFOw3V — CCSFA (@CCSFAwards) December 15, 2018

Her nuances added life to the story! the award for the best actress is “Kani Kusruti” for the film “MAA” #CCSFA #FilmCriticsGuild #CatchTheShortys pic.twitter.com/ymucqVejeq — CCSFA (@CCSFAwards) December 15, 2018

Camera work so good, it that got reel to real! The award for the best cinematographer in the fiction category goes for the film “The Black Cat” pic.twitter.com/C53iRcTykd — CCSFA (@CCSFAwards) December 15, 2018

His words created magic! The award for best writer goes to “Gaurav Madan” pic.twitter.com/ryaRPzDCUR — CCSFA (@CCSFAwards) December 15, 2018

Chop Chop and they are on the top! The award for best editor goes to “Neha Mehra” pic.twitter.com/1XgCfybPVo — CCSFA (@CCSFAwards) December 15, 2018