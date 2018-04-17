Daas Dev release date postponed due to a cluttered April 20 weekend

A cluttered release weekend is a nightmare for all producers. While most avoid it by choosing empty weekends, other shift dates to get an empty weekend. This is the case with Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev. The director recently announced shifting the release date of the film by a week in an official statement.

That's ok. But I want to understand why is @KRKBoxOffice saying that no one will come watch the film. We have a great trailer, we have great music, we have two strong female actors, is he saying that two female stars aren't good enough to carry the film? https://t.co/KYKiRfhPdH — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 17, 2018

The initial release date was April 20 but the makers decided to postpone it by a week to April 27. The decision comes after the makers realized, an April 20 release would make the film clash with Omerta, Beyond the Clouds, Nanu Ki Jaanu and High Jack.

“I trust my release partners and believe they are doing a fabulous job at the back-end. We have a clutter-free date now and every producer makes a film with the anticipation of a dream run, so have I. It really takes a lot of guts to take a hard stance which both Storm Pictures and Shringar films have displayed,” said producer Sanjeev Kumar.

The movie stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhat in the lead. The movie is inspired from Devdas and also stars Saurabh shukhla, Vipin Sharma, Dalip Tahil, Deep Raj Rana, Anil Sharma and Sohaila Kapoor.

Mishra while talking about the film earlier had said, “I think it’s my right to use any work, everything is my heritage, so I can play with it as long as I admit it. I admit that I took Devdas, I took the three characters Dev, Paro, and Chandramukhi. As I was working, (William) Shakespeare intruded and I allowed him to, what could I do?”