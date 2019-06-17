Abhishek Singh June 17 2019, 8.22 pm June 17 2019, 8.22 pm

In India, the festival of Eid is incomplete without biryani and a Salman Khan movie. Salman Khan has been releasing his films on Eid and every year the actor breaks box office records. This year it was director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which gave the actor his biggest opening and became one of the biggest films of 2019.

2018 was a different story as director Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 tanked at the box office. Reportedly, Salman and Remo blamed each other for the film’s debacle and the two came out publically blaming each other. Now, it looks like it’s a thing of past and soon we will see the two of them reunite once again on the professional front.

Salman Khan is currently in the city shooting for the third instalment of Dabangg. While the outdoor schedule of the film is already shot, the team is currently wrapping other scenes and will soon begin with the song shoot. A source close to the film revealed exclusively to in.com that Remo D’Souza is associated with Dabangg 3 and the film’s director Prabhu Deva is responsible for getting Remo on board.

View this post on Instagram #Sikender #race3 #15june #eid A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on Jun 11, 2018 at 9:51pm PDT

Looks like Prabhu Deva has acted as a peacemaker between the two and has got them together. We will be seeing Salman and Remo come together once again post-Race 3 on the professional front. Remo visited the sets this weekend and spent a considerable amount of time on the sets. His wife Lizelle D’Souza accompanied the Race 3 director as the two met Salman. “The two looked cordial on the sets. Salman even came out to meet the two when he got to know that Remo and his wife are here. Things look good between the two,” stated the source.