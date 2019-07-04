Abhishek Singh July 05 2019, 9.23 am July 05 2019, 9.23 am

Salman Khan is unarguably one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood currently. The actor, who is known for his box office dominance, is also known for having a heart of gold. We all know that he runs his charitable trust Being Human which helps the poor and the underprivileged. But when it comes to helping his friends and co-stars, Salman can go an extra mile. Just like what he did for his Dabangg co-star Daddi Pandey.

According to the sources, Salman Khan is currently in the city shooting for his forthcoming film Dabangg 3 and a major chunk of the film has already been shot. But recently, one of the actors of the film, Daddi Pandey suffered a major heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. The incident didn’t happen on the sets but when Salman got to know about it, he immediately sent one of his team members to take care of him. Currently, Daddi Pandey, who has worked with Salman in Dabangg and Dabangg 2 is admitted to a hospital in Goregaon and will be discharged soon.

A source close to the actor told in.com, the actor is keeping a close look at the developments. “Salman Khan despite being busy in his schedule has been keeping a tab on Pandey’s health. He has asked one of his team member of Being Human foundation to personally overlook the developments and has told him to take proper care of his co-star. It’s been 2 days since Daddi Pandey has been admitted to the hospital and Salman is well aware of the daily reports.”

Salman Khan recently took to social media and shared one of his stills from the sets of Dabangg 3 and we can see the actor along with Daddi Pandey.

We all know that Salman takes his commitment quite seriously. This is not the first time that the actor has gone overboard for his friends. Last month when his good friend Ajay Devgn lost his father Veeru Devgan, Salman couldn’t be with him because of his prior commitment. But Salman made sure he was with Ajay during the prayer meet. The actor decided to skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony in Delhi for Ajay and stood by him in need of the hour.