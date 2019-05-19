Dabangg 3: Kichcha Sudeepa wraps up his portions for Salman Khan's film

In Com Staff May 19 2019, 7.15 pm May 19 2019, 7.15 pm

By now it is already known that Salman Khan is all set to delight his fans with Dabangg 3. It is also known that the film, which is the third instalment of the cop series, stars Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa as the antagonist. Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 will have Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role of Salman's wife Rajjo. Kiccha had earlier teased his fans with a piece of information about the climax by saying that it will be a bare body fight with Salman! Now, Sudeepa has posted another update saying that he has wrapped up the first schedule of Dabangg 3 and the actor is taking back a lot of memories from the shoot.

Posting a photo of himself standing with Sohail Khan and Salim Khan, the actor wrote that having lunch with the veteran actor and writer Salim Khan was the ‘icing on the cake’. He also handed out another piece of information to his fans by saying that he is now moving on to finishing the shoot of Kotigobba 3! Dabangg 3 is slated for a Christmas release and will hit screens on December 20. Sudeep has been enjoying shooting alongside Salman and it is evident from all the updates and photos that he posts. Kichcha did not just enjoy being the baddie, he also enjoyed working out with Salman on the sets!

Wrapped an amazingly shot 1st schedule.Carrying home some fabulous moments with @BeingSalmanKhan @SohailKhan @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha PrabhuDeva Sir & the team of #Dabangg3. Lunch with the icon Saleem Saab n family was icing on th cake.Mch luv to all 🤗🤗 Its #K3 time now. pic.twitter.com/IxjAd5Lmbs — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Sudeep’s most awaited action thriller Pailwan is gearing up for a release soon. He will also be seen playing a crucial role in Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. We wish him all the best for all his upcoming films!