Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Prabhudeva's first picture from the sets is right here!

Abhishek Singh April 02 2019, 8.25 am April 02 2019, 8.25 am

Over the years, Salman Khan has been dominating the box office and the audience’s hearts with his blockbuster films. His films have not only been liked by the people but have also been raking in big moolah. One such project that the actor has been part of is the Dabangg franchise. The film saw Salman Khan as inspector Chulbul Pandey who is a self-proclaimed Robin Hood. We all loved the actor’s police avatar which is stylish-yet-fearful and after much delay, we will see the third instalment of the hit franchise. The film recently hit the floor and we are very excited about it.

Salman took to Instagram and shared the first picture from the sets of the film. We can see him and director Prabhudeva. In the picture, Salman can be seen in his famous Dabangg pose keeping his glasses hanging on his collar while in conversation with Prabhudeva. The film is produced by his brother Arbaaz Khan and is currently being shot in Indore. The film will also be extensively shot in Mandleshwar and Maheshwar.

Earlier on Sunday, Salman took to Instagram and shared a video with his brother Arbaaz and informed that the two are heading to Indore to start shooting for their film.

View this post on Instagram Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazkhanofficial A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Mar 31, 2019 at 6:24am PDT

Dabangg 3 will be Salman and Prabhudeva’s second collaboration in Bollywood, their first being 2019’s superhit Wanted which turned the tables for Salman Khan. With the third instalment of the film going on the floor, Salman’s future lineups look sorted as we will see him in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and others in the lead. Later, we will see Salman collaborate with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah along with Alia Bhatt in the lead.