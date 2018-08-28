image
Tuesday, August 28th 2018
English
Daniel Craig and Danny Boyle disagreed over James Bond’s death

entertainment

Daniel Craig and Danny Boyle disagreed over James Bond’s death

debanu dasdebanu das   August 28 2018, 6.58 pm
back
Daniel CraigDanny BoyleEntertainmenthollywoodJames BondnewsOther
next3 years after Thani Oruvan, Mohan Raja confirms the sequel!
ALSO READ

If Idris Elba isn't the next 007, then these 006 actors may play Bond instead

James Bond: It's been so long that Idris Elba is now playing along

Will a black man finally be James Bond? Idris Elba may just be the new 007