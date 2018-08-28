Daniel Craig and Danny Boyle disagreed over James Bond’s death

Just when the pre-production for the 25th James Bond film was going on at a good pace, director Danny Boyle quit the film citing creative differences. Fans speculated about things that could’ve gone wrong, which led to the Oscar-winning director to leave the film. Now reports have emerged that actor Daniel Craig and Boyle had a falling out over the killing of 007.

Craig, who plays the role of Bond, wanted a ‘spectacular finale’ – one which would result in Bond being killed off. The idea did not go down well with Boyle, who reportedly thought that it was a ‘ridiculous’ plot. An update from the official twitter account of James Bond stated that the director bowed out because of ‘creative differences.’

It was soon reported that the film’s producers were not impressed with film’s script. According to NME, it had focused on the recent political strains with Russia and a ‘modern-day Cold War.’ That was where Craig and Boyle had their differences.

A source speaking to The Sun said: “It would also leave it open for a twist in the next installment — either Bond hadn’t died or there could be a Doctor Who-esque regeneration with a new actor.”

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018

Now that the director is out of the film, the Hollywood Reporter reports that it is possible the film will release late in 2020. “Even before Boyle departed, there was talk of pushing the movie’s release to early 2020,” the publication stated.