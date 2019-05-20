  2. Entertainment
Darbar: Anirudh pays heed to Rajinikanth fans by bringing in SPB for a full song!

Darbar: Anirudh gets legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam to sing for Rajinikanth

Darbar is said to be an episodic cop tale that features Superstar Rajinikanth.

