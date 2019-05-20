Darbar: Anirudh gets legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam to sing for Rajinikanth

Siddarthsrinivas May 20 2019, 3.44 pm May 20 2019, 3.44 pm

Legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam has sung many songs for Superstar Rajinikanth. Right from his early days as an actor, Rajinikanth has been lucky to have a big load of his introductory songs rendered by SPB, all of which have gone on to become chartbusters. Music composer Anirudh did indeed bring back the combination for Superstar Rajinikanth’s last film Petta, but the actor’s fans were quite disappointed after they came to know that all the hype was for just four lines. However, Anirudh seems to have noticed the state of mind and has reportedly brought back SPB for a complete song in Rajinikanth’s next film Darbar.

According to a source close to the composer, “Anirudh has recently completed the recording for the track, which is a stylish number that has a really catchy tune. Contrary to Marana Mass, SPB sir has sung the entire number here. Fans are definitely going to love this song when it comes by.”

Superstar Rajinikanth, director AR Murugadoss and the entire unit of Darbar are now in Chennai for a two-week break before they begin the next schedule of the film on the 29th of May. The first leg of the shoot had a lot of scenes canned between Rajinikanth, Nivetha Thomas, Nayanthara, and Yogi Babu. An action sequence with Sacred Games star Jatin Sarna was also shot. In the next schedule, Prateik Babbar and Dalip Tahil will be joining the unit to can their portions for this exciting biggie.

Darbar is said to be an episodic cop tale that features Superstar Rajinikanth as a police officer who goes up to Mumbai to complete a very important assignment. This is the star’s first cop film in years, which makes it all the more interesting. AR Murugadoss, after delivering a viral blockbuster with Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar, would love to do it again for Superstar Rajinikanth this time. January 2020, we will know!