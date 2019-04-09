Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Divya Ramnani April 09 2019, 1.49 pm April 09 2019, 1.49 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth, on Tuesday, announced his 167th film. Directed by AR Murugadoss, it has been titled as Darbar and will make it to the big screens on the occasion of Pongal, 2020. Poster of the same was unveiled by the producers of the film, Lyca Productions. A super-stylish Rajini with his signature smirk made it for a blockbuster first look poster. The background of the poster had all the ingredients of a cop masala movie, be it the uniform, ammunition, sniffer dog and a handcuff. But, wait. Looks like superstar Ranjini took some cues from our Bhalerao Simmba, played by Ranveer Singh. Read on to know why we feel so…

Let’s go a little back in time when first look posters of the much-awaited Simmba were released. The newest cop in the Bollywood won everyone’s heart with his utmost swag and unique style. One of the posters of this Rohit Shetty directorial had Ranveer Singh in a police uniform, posing with his handlebar moustache and black aviators. While Ranveer was the highlight of Simmba’s poster, its colorful background had police written on it. Now, back to the Darbar poster, it gave us all the Simmba feels.

Now, here’s Ranveer Singh in and as Simmba. Check it out and decide for yourself.

Well, inspirations, rip-offs and copy pasting is not a new thing in Bollywood. We have often come across various instances where a film’s poster was blatantly copied or 'inspired' from an old film. So, why not?

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Darbar also has Nayanthara and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. Rajinikanth will be stepping into the shoes of a cop. Simmba, too, on the other hand, revolved around a cop’s life. The film also starred Sara Ali Khan in the lead role and was a massive blockbuster.