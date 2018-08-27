Daughter rocks Dwayne Johnson diet regimen!

Dwayne Johnson follows a strict diet and rarely breaks it. But if his daughter hands out a ‘buttery, delicious croissant’, then daddy dearest has no way to refuse. On August 26, which is celebrated as Women’s Equality Day in the USA, Dwayne shared a picture of his daughter Jasmine feeding him a croissant, along with a humble message.

The Rock captioned the post saying he is sure that his daughters can be anything they want and always have a strong voice to make positive impacts. This isn’t the first time Jasmine featured on her father’s Instagram, sharing a message. Five month’s back, the former wrestler shared a video of himself and his daughter on International Women’s Day, though to be honest, Jasmine stole the show on that occasion.

Women’s Equality Day is celebrated in the USA to commemorate the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to their constitution. It restricts all states and the government to deny Americans the right to vote based on one’s sex.

The Rock was recently declared as the fifth highest paid celebrity in Forbes’ Celebrity 100 List of the World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers. His recent release Skyscraper was much anticipated, but failed to make a significant impact with critics. Some even went on to say that it was a poor remake of Die Hard. Besides Skyscraper, Johnson also had another film release, titled Rampage, which too didn’t impress critics.