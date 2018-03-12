David Beckham gets amused by Salt Baes steak chopping skills with Harper and Romeo in tow

Going to your favourite restaurant is an experience we all look forward to. When it is a restaurant with an internet famous chef, you make sure you capture every single moment of the experience and share it on social media. This seems to be the case with Brooklyn Beckham, son of renowned footballer David Beckham. The father son duo headed to New York’s top restaurant Nusr-Et. The restaurant’s owner, Turkish chef, Nusret Gökçe, nicknamed Salt Bae by the world put up a fine steak chopping show for the footballer and his family much to the amusement of David.

Salt Bae did the usual tirade of chopping a juicy slab of steak without looking down on the board. Clothed in his usual body hugging white shirt and Lennon glasses he chopped while David giggled away in the background. But he made sure to chisel his knife before starting out, grabbing David’s attention in the act. Salt Bae even fed David a piece of steak at the end of a perilously sharp knife. The video shared by David on his Instagram had much to show how impressed he was by the chef’s knife wielding skills.

In another video shared by Salt Bae himself we see him delicately removing bones from the steak letting Romeo and Harper season it at the end. David joined them in the act, duplicating the chef’s troll famous posture of sprinkling salt.

This is the second time David’s eldest, Brooklyn has been spotted at the high-end steak house restaurant as he too had previously shared a video of his steak being chopped up by Nusret followed by salt sprinkling which seems to be a decorated act in the restaurant.

This one family night out was a choppy experience for the Beckham clan.