David Warner’s wife, Candice suffered a miscarriage post the ball-tampering row

Candice Warner, wife of Australian cricketer David Warner revealed on Thursday that she suffered a miscarriage in the aftermath of her husband’s role in the ball-tampering scandal that took place in March 2018. She said that she lost the baby a week after her tearful press conference in Sydney after David was sent home from Australia’s tour of South Africa and banned for a year.

"I'd have to be bullet-proof for the taunting not to have affected me. It rocked my very foundation and I paid the ultimate price, losing our baby. I wonder how all those who came after me feel now?” she told the Australian Women's Weekly magazine.

She also explained how it felt when she discovered that she was pregnant again in Cape Town. "We were overwhelmed, knowing another little Warner was on the way," she said. "I don't think either of us realized how much we longed for this baby."

She then further went on to describe the devastation the couple faced on realizing that she was miscarrying. "I called Dave to the bathroom and told him I was bleeding. We knew I was miscarrying. We held one another and cried. The miscarriage was a heartbreaking end to a horror tour. The ordeal from the public humiliations to the ball tapering had taken its toll and, from that moment, we decided nothing will impact our lives like that again”.

David warner, along with former skipper Steve Smith was handed a one-year-ban from both domestic and international cricket while bowler Cameron Bancroft was given a suspension of nine months for their involvement in ball-tampering scandal that took place during the third Test of the four-match series against South Africa in March.