De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn reveals the secret behind his good comradery with Tabu

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have worked together in over six films till date and are one of the hit pairs of Bollywood. Be it Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Drishyam, Golmaal Again or yet-to-be-released De De Pyaar De, the two have amazing chemistry on the silver screen. While many actors get bored of working together, these two actors have maintained their friendship over the decades and will be doing their seventh film together. Recently, Ajay Devgn revealed that it was he who got Tabu on board for De De Pyaar De.

With the film set to release on May 17, the actors are going places for the promotions of the film and during one such media interaction, Ajay revealed how Tabu became part of the film where we will see her play his wife’s role in it. "There have been occasions when we have recommended or suggested names, In this film itself, when I heard the story, I didn’t recommend but I was asked that for wife’s role who would I feel would fit in, I said Tabu. I called Tabu and told her that I have heard a very good story and I guess you too should hear it and do it."

“There’s no secret. We have been friends for many years. We get along very well and we are really comfortable with each other. I think that might be the reason. Apart from that, she is a fabulous actor, she carries off her role very well, I manage myself very well and the best comes out,” Ajay said when asked about his secret of a good relationship with Tabu.

Ajay, who is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood, has been getting healthy with age and when he was asked about his age, this is what he had to say. “Age is a number that’s what my son also says. Age is created by humans and God didn’t make it. God didn’t say that every year this particular thing will happen. It is all created by us. Mentally if you are 30 you can be 60 and vice-versa mentally and physically. At the age of 50 being health conscious, people are getting younger and younger as the span of life is increasing.”