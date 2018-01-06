Death Wish has Bruce Willis in a bloody action drama

Craving an action movie for some time? Bruce Willis has you covered. Death Wish trailer released today shows the star in his age old rugged avatar as he shoots bullets with ease to avenge for his family. The movie produced by Carnival Motion Pictures will be released on March 2 in India with the rest of the world.

The trailer has got all action drama lovers hooked as Bruce pulls the trigger of numerous guns setting the tone of the film. The film which is a remake of the 1974 action thriller of the same name is directed by Eli Roth, famed for horror and thriller movies like Hostel, Knock Knock, and Cabin Fever. The trailer shows Willis in a classic vigilante role of Paul Kersey, a father, whose wife is murdered and his daughter sexually assaulted. Apart from Willis, the movie also features Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris and Mike Epps.

The move is set to follow the story line of a quaint happy family getting disrupted due to unfortunate events that calls for justice that is not adequately delivered by a man-made legal system. Thus Bruce sets out to take the law in his hands. At the end of the trailer, questions of Bruce being a true hero is also popped.

Produced by Metro Goldwyn Mayer, the movie will be released in India in three different languages, English, Hindi, and Tamil.