Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Anil Kapoor dishes out some advice to DP

One of the most awaited events of recent times was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding and we are glad that it is over. With their wedding in Italy to three grand receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai, past few days were quite hectic for us. But now we are enjoying the little stories they are sharing about each other in the interviews. Well, here, we also have no more person to thank who actually adviced these two to stick together. We are talking about Anil Kapoor who had shared some advice with Deepika over Ranveer.

The veteran actor in conversation with Neha Dhupia on her show revealed that he had given Deepika an advice when he met her during the shooting of his film Dil Dhadakne Do. "I remember on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do when Deepika came to meet him (Ranveer) and we were going on the ship. So she was there and I was like – chodna matt isko. Yeh ladka superb hai yaar. Perfect choice! You can’t get a better boy”.

Anil and Ranveer share a good bond both on and off screen. In fact, Anil was also one of the many B-town personalities who wished the couple on social media with a heartfelt post when the two revealed their wedding pictures.

That’s one good looking couple right there! #ThePerfectMatch May those smiles never leave your faces! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, love & togetherness! Lots of love coming your way! @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone https://t.co/YWaPbQcqOD — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 16, 2018

After working together in Dil Dhadakne Do, where they were seen playing reel life father and son, the two are teaming up once again for director Karan Johar's upcoming directorial venture titled Takht. The film apart from the dynamic duo also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in povital roles.