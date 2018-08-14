home/ entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding plan sounds familiar!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma threw us a bunch of surprises when they tied the knot last year in a not-so-hush-hush ceremony. While they did a mighty good job of being secretive and got the cosy wedding they wanted, whispers gave the paps an edge. And as soon as they released the official statement, let’s just say, it was a Virushka week. They exchanged their wedding vows in Tuscany, Italy, away from the limelight. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Bride in 2014, Anushka had said that if she were to have a destination wedding, it would be in 'somewhere like a vineyard perhaps'. And it came through for her, exactly as she had imagined.

 

Now, another couple seems to be following in the footsteps of Virushka. You may have guessed by now that we're talking of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For long now, there have been rumours that the two are all set to get married in November. According to Filmfare, the date for their BIG day has been set for November 20. And guess what? Their wedding plans sound all too familiar. Ranveer and Deepika are not just getting married around the same time as Anushka and Virat, even their wedding venue may be in the same country as Virushka's destination wedding.

The magazine quotes a source saying, “Italy is a favourite destination of both Ranveer and Deepika so they want to keep their big day more of a private affair."

It doesn't end there! Ranveer and Deepika are planning to host two wedding receptions, again exactly like Anushka and Virat did.

Switzerland was said to be Deepika and Ranveer's favourite destination earlier. More so because Ranveer is the brand ambassador of Switzerland Tourism. But if the report in Filmfare is to be believed, looks like the couple is too impressed with how Anushka and Virat did their wedding, and they don't mind following suit.

While we are happy for Ranveer and Deepika, we really wish they surprise us and choose an unusual place for their big day.

