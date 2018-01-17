Deepika Padukone approached to star opposite Baahubali star Prabhas

The film industry’s incessant permutation, combination of trying to get the perfect leads always comes up with new results. The recent results however, are expected to make two very different names come together on screen. Deepika Padukone is Bollywood’s hot property that everyone wants a slice of. She is now rumoured to star opposite another coveted name in Kollywood, Prabhas. The Baahubali star is set to make his Bollywood debut and is on the lookout for a lead actress befitting his fame in his second Hindi film.

While there is no confirmation of Deepika being cast yet, she did hear the script and is yet to give her consent. The Padmaavat actress is now waiting for her film to see light but that is not stopping her from lending an ear to other scripts. While she may be the first Bollywood lady approached, she is not the only one. The creators are reportedly looking at other stars too including Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

The movie in question, however, did not develop recently as Prabhas had told Times of India. "I watch a lot of Hindi films. I live in Hyderabad, where 60 percent of the people speak Hindi. I am getting good offers from Bollywood. I had okayed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho," said the star. The film had received a nod from the star three years ago but is only taking shape now.

The South star is currently working on Saaho, his debut Hindi film opposite Shraddha Kapoor.