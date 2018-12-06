Deepika Padukone beats Priyanka Chopra to be crowned the Sexiest Asian Woman

Bollywood’s two leading ladies Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are currently the happiest of all. The two recently got married to their partners Nick Jonas and Ranveer Singh respectively in a fairytale wedding. Priyanka and Deepika have been good friends and contemporaries both in Bollywood and Hollywood but recently Deepika beat Priyanka to bag the title of Sexiest Asian Women.

In a list released by UK-based Eastern Eye weekly, 32-year-old Deepika Padukone topped the list of 50 sexiest Asian women. Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra stood second in the list. “Apart from being the undisputed queen of Bollywood and a strikingly beautiful star, what really makes Deepika Padukone special is how big her heart is and how grounded she has remained throughout her remarkable rise.” said Asjad Nazir, the newspaper’s Entertainment Editor.

Interestingly, last year in 2017, 36-year-old Priyanka Chopra had topped the list whereas Deepika had to be satisfied with the second position. Looks like with the release of the most controversial film of the year Padmaavat, Deepika managed to garner more attention and grabbed the top spot.

Apart from Deepika and Priyanka, TV actor Nia Sharma for the third consecutive year retained her spot whereas Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan came in fourth. The other names in the top ten includes the likes of TV actor Shivangi Joshi at #5, Alia Bhatt at #6, Sonam Kapoor at #7, Hina Khan at #8, Katrina Kaif at #9 and Niti Taylor #10 respectively.