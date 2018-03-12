Deepika Padukone gets recognized internationally for Padmaavat resistance

Deepika Padukone rides high on success when it comes to Bollywood but she is going beyond that in her own charming ways. It is not just her acting that is getting recognized by the world but her fight for what is right and for philanthropic contributions. She is the only Indian actress to get featured on the Variety's International Women's Impact Report 2018 along with Bollywood producer Guneet Monga.

honoured & humbled joining these amazing achievers!Thank You @Variety ...🙏🏽 https://t.co/MY6foHzXGH — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 8, 2018

What got her featured on the list of 51 was her resilience when the Padmaavat controversy was raging high and her work towards mental illness. "The star of the recent Bollywood blockbuster 'Padmaavat' faced death threats and verbal abuse from various fringe groups with poise and elan. Padukone, whose father, Prakash, was a star badminton player, used to participate in the sport before becoming a model. She is now one of the highest-paid Indian actresses and has made the leap from Bollywood movies such as 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Chennai Express' to Hollywood titles including 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' last year. She is also philanthropically active, starting her own Live Laugh Love Foundation, which focuses on mental illness,” mentions the entertainment magazine. Joining her is Monga who has produced films like The Lunchbox and The Ashram.

Along with these women are other celebrities from the entertainment industry like Miuccia Prada, Daisy Ridley, JK Rowling, Sofia Vergara, Emma Watson, Lupita Nyong'o, Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Gal Gadot, Judi Dench and Adele.