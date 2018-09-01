Deepika Padukone has got you covered with her wings

Ranjini Maitra April 09 2019, 4.45 pm April 09 2019, 4.45 pm

The winged liner has gone well beyond just being a luxury to an essential. While it is nothing short of an art to get that perfect wing, almost all of the fashion-forward generation has aced it. The world of entertainment has been, in fact, the pioneers of the quintessential alluring and sultry winged eyeliner. And just as the world was getting used to the razor-sharp lid, Deepika Padukone is here to remind us that it is, in fact, one of the best strokes to change the way you look.

If looks could kill, we’d all be dead. The Padmaavat actress has graced the cover of Elle for their September issue and she’s looking sexy AF. But since much has already been written about her beauty and oomph, let’s take a minute to talk about that perfect eyeliner. Your eyes are drawn to the deep kohled eye-lids that are further accentuated by her nude make-up. We can’t help but compare it to a few classic beauties who have donned the iconic exaggerated winged eyeliner. From the likes of Amy Winehouse, Sharmila Tagore, Aasha Parikh and Vyjayanthimala, all of these legends have experimented and owned it.

#amywinehouse#love#queen#queenjaz#queencamden#happy#amy#27#rehab#grammy#performance#youknowiamnogood#thersdryontheirowh#backtoblack#album#greeneyes A post shared by Amy winehouse (@amy_winehouse_official_) on Apr 21, 2018 at 12:05am PDT

Amy Winehouse was rarely seen without it. Hell, we can safely say she was never seen without it. It is almost impossible to think of the singer-songwriter and not associate her with her well-contoured eyes. You cannot separate the two. It pretty much became her alter-ego. The magazine cover give the impression of DP channelling her inner Winehouse with her eyes and beehive bouffant.

Closer home though, the ladies to make the swoosh and sharp flick famous were the legends Sharmila Tagore, Asha Parekh and Vyjayanthimala. In fact, Sharmila Tagore went a step ahead and even mastered the art of carrying off a double wing.

Picture Credit: Tumblr

There is nothing that could shadow Asha Parekh’s smile but back in the 60s, when she was ruling the silver screen, the actress has eyes that made men weak in their knees and the perfectly done eyeliner just added to the chaos.

Picture Credit: Pinterest

With Sharmila Tagore, Asha Parekh leading from the front, Vyjayanthimala couldn’t be too far behind. While she was a brilliant actress, it’s safe to say that her well-kohled eyes did all the talking.

Picture Credit: Pinterest

The wing definitely adds a special dose of elegance to any look and these beauties are surely making us want to get the famed eyeliner RN.