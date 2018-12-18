Entertainment Deepika Padukone moved to tears as Ranveer Singh bags the Best Actor Award, watch here! Abhishek Singh December 17 2018, 9.26 am December 17 2018, 9.26 am

The year 2018 has been a good one for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone both personally and professionally. While the two started the year with the biggest hit of the year and their career, Padmaavat, they will be ending 2018 by officially being husband and wife. The duo sets major couple goals each time they make a public appearance and the same was witnessed on Sunday night as the couple attended the Star Screen Awards in colour coordinated outfits. A video of them is going viral where Deepika can be seen all teary-eyed after hubby Ranveer dedicated his Best Actor award to his real Queen.

The 33-year-old actor won the Best Actor award for his role in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat. The actor then took over the stage and gave his winning speech which has gone viral on the internet. Ranveer thanked his co-star and now wife for all the support and love that she has showered on him."Film main mujhe Rani nahi mili," he said pointing towards Deepika. “Baby, I love you, pichhle 6 saal main maine kuch bhi achieve kiya hai, kyunki aap ne mujhe grounded rakha, centered rakha, thank you for everything and I love you.” he added.

Ranveer also took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture where he can be seen giving his victory speech whereas Deepika is in tears as she was moved with Ranveer’s gesture.

In his speech, he also thanked his grandmother who passed away this year and dedicated the award to her. He also thanked director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for trusting him with such an opulent role with whom he did a hat-trick of hit films.

He dedicated his award to his grandmother who passed away this year 💖 - 📷| Ranveer Singh wins the Best Actor Award for #Padmaavat at the #StarScreenAwards 💖 pic.twitter.com/HEFOm3OtYE — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 16, 2018

Well, Ranveer all we can say is that you are not only giving your contemporaries tough competition on the silver screen and at the box office, you are also setting standards high for all the men out there.