Deepika Padukone on Alia-Ranbir's affair, and how she handles the awkwardness

Host Karan Johar picked the best of guests to inaugurate the sixth season of his talk show, Koffee With Karan. Actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt graced the couch and the episode was surely a revelation-filled one as the ladies spilled gossip around their personal lives.

Well, all eyes were on the two babes, as both have a common connection - Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika has dated Ranbir Kapoor in the past and Alia Bhatt is his current lady love. Awkwardness and a cordial behaviour was expected from the two, but Alia and Deepika proved on national TV that they share a great rapport.

When KJo quizzed Deepika on how she manages to accept and handle the awkwardness that her buddy Alia is in a relationship with ex-flame Ranbir, she replied, “I think acceptance of the past, of today and of the future and of everything. I think just accepting the more you keep denying to yourself. I am not someone who holds onto something and I can’t hold onto bad feelings and negativity. I think understanding why certain things happen, why two people cannot be together or are not together. I think the understanding of people and personalities and of the situation and letting go. I think to accept the reality to yourself because you have to live with that and you have to be peace with yourself at the end of the day. “

View this post on Instagram 😍😍😍 #coffeewithkaran A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 6, 2018 at 4:33am PDT

She further added, “I think it only gets better and I think it couldn’t have gotten better. I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I think the relationship we share today is what I value the most and I don’t think it could have been in a better place.”

Deepika has definitely moved on. After dating for six years, the actress is all set to tie the knot with Ranveer Singh on November 14 and 15. For latest updates from the entertainment world, stay glued to in.com.