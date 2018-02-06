Deepika Padukone poses like a queen, this time to sell wallpaper for Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone post her role as Queen Padmavati has become an ethereal beauty of Bollywood that everyone wants to put their hands on. When it comes to selling regality, no one seems to do it better than Padukone. Having aced it for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she is doing it again for top Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The star recently completed a photo-shoot for the designer revealing the true queen in her.
If you grew up in Bengal at the time I was growing up, sometime between late seventies and early eighties, you would know that the consumer was the designer. I spent hours watching my mother and her friends stretching organdy sarees over hand frames and hand painting exotic blooms on them. More often than not, they would match the blooms in their sarees to the real blooms on their hair. Talk about style! This is my homage to them. My mother and all her Bengal art school friends. What they lacked in terms of resources, they always over compensated with imagination. That is the true art of dressing well and good housekeeping! #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone
In 2002, I rented my first apartment. And moved in there with my tailors and pattern makers. It was all under a thousand square feet. It would become my home, my factory and my atelier! I hand-painted the walls in ‘Bengal Red’ with motifs of flora and fauna inspired by the tree of life! The horses back then did look like rabbits and one bird I am sure looked a bit like a nondescript reptile. Old habits die hard and so a better version of the tree of life makes a second appearance. In Coromandel Red – dextrously hand-painted by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone
The homes of North Calcutta always fascinate me. Through winding lanes and decrepit alleys, one often stumbles upon ‘Paradise lost’. Humble tea stalls, crumbling book binding factories and dingy mustard oil presseries make way for forlorn palaces and music rooms of erstwhile ‘zamindars’. A lesson in sheer hedonistic maximalism. Osler and Baccarat chandeliers, completely engulfed in a shroud of cobwebs occasionally twinkling in the late afternoon sunlight, Devonshire china holding on for dear life on creaky cabinets, jostling for space amidst hand-painted tin and an occasional Lifebuoy soap perched precariously on a silver salver. Works of great European and Bengali masters co-existing in communal harmony with a calendar from a local pharmaceutical company, a withering taxidermy and Fuji-colour rendered black and white family portraits. As a parakeet and a cockatoo chirp in unison from the courtyard, my fingers swipe the dust from the walls to unveil yet another treasure. A hand-painted wallpaper from Paris, finely outlined with 18 carat gold! And one thought one knew the city! #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone
While Padukone looks stunning as a Bengali beauty, this is not really a collection of sarees or emerald encrusted chokers she is trying to sell. Rather it is a collection of nostalgic wallpapers created by Mukherjee in association with Asian paints. The collection has been christened Guldasta under the paint company’s Nilaya range, seems to be a product of the designer’s immense love for his city, Calcutta.
My first Tiger spotting was at the the Alipore Zoo, Calcutta. I clearly remember it was a crisp December morning and as he looked into my eyes balefully, I asked my father if it was ok to give him my ‘turmeric’ laced popcorn. I was all of six years old. Little did we both know that day that he would become an integral part of my life! In ‘2014’ the royal Bengal Tiger became the brand logo and has had many outings ever since. From featuring on our belts and bags to tableware of ‘Pottery Barn’ and now on our new Nilaya wallpaper. Hand rendered by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation in a retro ‘Toile-de-jouy’ style! #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints
Sabyasachi for Nilaya featuring Deepika Padukone. Unveiling on Instagram Date & Time: 4th February 2018. Video Courtesy: Sabyasachi #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone
The collection divided into five categories created by Mukherjee includes Spice route, Indian Baroque, Jodhpur, Makhmal and Varanasi. Featuring bright and light colours alike, the intricately hand painted motifs are a justification for the price tags of Rs 8,000- Rs17,500 for a roll. The designs are rich in motifs like Taj Mahal, resting tiger and sublimely coloured flower bouquets from Bengal.
My first Tiger spotting was at the the Alipore Zoo, Calcutta. I clearly remember it was a crisp December morning and as he looked into my eyes balefully, I asked my father if it was ok to give him my ‘turmeric’ laced popcorn. I was all of six years old. Little did we both know that day that he would become an integral part of my life! In ‘2014’ the royal Bengal Tiger became the brand logo and has had many outings ever since. From featuring on our belts and bags to tableware of ‘Pottery Barn’ and now on our new Nilaya wallpaper. Hand rendered by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation in a retro ‘Toile-de-jouy’ style! Video Courtesy: Sabyasachi #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone
Source: AsianpaintsPadukone exults beauty in the photoshoot but it is funny to see that the product she is attempting to sell remains unfocused in the background. This simply goes to show the sheer command celebrities in Bollywood have when it comes to consumerism.