Deepika Padukone poses like a queen, this time to sell wallpaper for Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone post her role as Queen Padmavati has become an ethereal beauty of Bollywood that everyone wants to put their hands on. When it comes to selling regality, no one seems to do it better than Padukone. Having aced it for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she is doing it again for top Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The star recently completed a photo-shoot for the designer revealing the true queen in her.

While Padukone looks stunning as a Bengali beauty, this is not really a collection of sarees or emerald encrusted chokers she is trying to sell. Rather it is a collection of nostalgic wallpapers created by Mukherjee in association with Asian paints. The collection has been christened Guldasta under the paint company’s Nilaya range, seems to be a product of the designer’s immense love for his city, Calcutta.

The collection divided into five categories created by Mukherjee includes Spice route, Indian Baroque, Jodhpur, Makhmal and Varanasi. Featuring bright and light colours alike, the intricately hand painted motifs are a justification for the price tags of Rs 8,000- Rs17,500 for a roll. The designs are rich in motifs like Taj Mahal, resting tiger and sublimely coloured flower bouquets from Bengal.

Source: Asianpaints

Padukone exults beauty in the photoshoot but it is funny to see that the product she is attempting to sell remains unfocused in the background. This simply goes to show the sheer command celebrities in Bollywood have when it comes to consumerism.