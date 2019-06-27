Divya Ramnani June 27 2019, 12.34 pm June 27 2019, 12.34 pm

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, popularly known as Superwoman, is going places. It was only some time ago that she became the first brown and LGBTQ woman to get her very own late night show – A Little Late With Lilly Singh, that too on America’s primetime television. Well, this isn't the last of her achievements. Recently, Lilly stunned fans by making a spectacular debut at the latest edition of MET Gala. In her recent interview with IANS, Lilly Singh made some interesting revelations on her late-night show, which is going to replace that of Carson Daly’s. P.S. We know what her guest list looks like and it includes some big names from Bollywood!

Lilly said, "I am going to try and make it fresh and inclusive, and I want it to be a ray of light, and positive.” Upon being asked if her fans can expect a lot of Indians guests on the show, an excited Lilly responded saying, “I don’t see why not? You can expect all kinds of guests.” The YouTuber added that she is definitely looking forward to inviting some Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. YAY! Though it doesn’t really come as a surprise since Lilly has showcased her affection towards these three at various instances.

Lilly Singh with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra here:

Joining the likes of Bill O’Reilly, Jimmy Fallon and David Letterman, Lilly elaborated on how getting a chance to host a show during the male-oriented timeslot comes as one huge responsibility for her. She said, "I feel like my presence has become much larger than myself now. Previously, all my accomplishments have been surrounded around me, they have been about me or a milestone I set on my channel or otherwise my life. But this, I feel is bigger than me. It's about a glass ceiling being shattered. I felt an overwhelming amount of support with this particular announcement, more so than I have with for anything else in my life. So, I do feel like I am being lifted up by so many people. It has been a sweet feeling."