Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh mehendi pictures are out and they’re a little too pretty

We are still hungover after one of the most awaited weddings of the year 2018 took place, that of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's! The couple is sending the media and their fans into a tizzy as they've just released some stunning images from their private ceremonies. The photos artistically capture the bride and the groom's fun side without compromising on love.

In the pictures we can see both, Ranveer and Deepika, enjoying the moment, individually and together with other members of the family.

These sumptuous photos are from the Mehendi ceremony and we simply can't stop staring at them!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 20, 2018 at 2:33am PST

Looking at the pictures one can see how Deepika Padukone, who is usually very calm, is enjoying the moment in its entirety.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to Bengaluru for the first reception which the couple has planned on November 21.

Later, the couple will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai on November 28 that will be attended by their Bollywood buds.

Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's receptions.