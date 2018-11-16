Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Anil Kapoor is a day late in wishing the newlyweds

B-town’s hottest couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sealed the deal on Wednesday and officially became husband and wife. After 6 years of dating, the couple finally took their relationship to another level and it was worth the wait. As the two unveiled their first pictures from the wedding, wishes started pouring in for the couple from all across. However, looks like actor Anil Kapoor was a day late and people started wondering why the 24 actor hadn't wished the couple yet.

As reported earlier by in.com, the senior actor was upset with Ranveer Singh as despite being close, he was not invited to the wedding in Italy. For those who don’t know, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are not just acquaintances but they are also distant relatives, Ranveer's paternal grandfather is the sibling of Sonam Kapoor’s maternal grandmother and the two share a great camaraderie. Despite being close to the Bhavnanis’, the Kapoor’s were not invited to the wedding of the year.

While the wedding took place in Italy, Anil Kapoor, along with his family was in London celebrating Harshvardhan Kapoor’s birthday. Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and wished the couple.

That’s one good looking couple right there! #ThePerfectMatch May those smiles never leave your faces! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, love & togetherness! Lots of love coming your way! @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone https://t.co/YWaPbQcqOD — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 16, 2018

We hope things ease up between Ranveer and Anil and we get to see the energetic duo dance their heart out at the Mumbai reception.

