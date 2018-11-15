Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The memes around #Deepveer are a raging hit!

One of the hottest celebrity couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally man and wife. The two shared their first pictures as husband and wife and the two looked dreamy. Ranveer and Deepika had a two-day wedding at Lake Como, in Italy. The two tried to keep their ceremonies private, but some pictures from the venue were leaked, thanks to the paparazzi.

Even before the wedding, memes were raging on the web. When the couple announced their wedding, more memes were circulated online. Now that their wedding photos are finally out, here are some more!

Sunlo kuch bhi ho jaaye, honeymoon ke liye "Book my show" se hi hotel book karenge... pic.twitter.com/qXxzd31HGi — Faizan Hamid (@HardcoreSrkian) November 15, 2018

Shaadi mein Ranbir ko nahin bulaayi?? Channa Mereya gaane! pic.twitter.com/8gZKnGENfK — Bhardwaj (@Srkholic555) November 15, 2018

Is he apologizing for playing Tune Maari Entriyan at the wedding? #DeepVeer pic.twitter.com/5fTbQ86rCC — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) November 15, 2018

Me looking at Ranveer and Deepika wedding photos pic.twitter.com/oAQRgQDQo9 — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey_) November 15, 2018

Now, that the Italian celebrations are finally over, we eagerly await to see the two in person. We await the grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai! Stay tuned to in.com for exclusive images and updates on the #DeepVeer extravaganza.