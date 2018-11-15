Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The memes around #Deepveer are a raging hit!

One of the hottest celebrity couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally man and wife. The two shared their first pictures as husband and wife and the two looked dreamy. Ranveer and Deepika had a two-day wedding at Lake Como, in Italy. The two tried to keep their ceremonies private, but some pictures from the venue were leaked, thanks to the paparazzi.
View this post on Instagram
❤️
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Even before the wedding, memes were raging on the web. When the couple announced their wedding, more memes were circulated online. Now that their wedding photos are finally out, here are some more!
Now, that the Italian celebrations are finally over, we eagerly await to see the two in person. We await the grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai! Stay tuned to in.com for exclusive images and updates on the #DeepVeer extravaganza.